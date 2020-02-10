Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.40-6.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.40-6.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,854. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.47.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.