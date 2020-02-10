FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,764,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

