FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

