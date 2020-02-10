FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 102.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.