Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $157.00 to $179.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.95.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $150.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,390. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

