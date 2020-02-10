Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 6,153 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 228,117 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Communications by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 155,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of DISCA opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $74,840,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.