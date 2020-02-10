Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New Investment in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.14% of LogicBio Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

