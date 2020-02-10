Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 175 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after acquiring an additional 205,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 210,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $245.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.85 and its 200 day moving average is $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

