Fire Lotto Trading 47.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $110,938.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 47.2% lower against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00371876 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012496 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006986 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.