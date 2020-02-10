First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $25.60. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,640. The company has a market capitalization of $220.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $51,225.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

