First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.0% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after buying an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

