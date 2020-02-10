First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Acquires $69,360.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 278,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 74,121 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

