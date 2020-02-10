First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.12

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.12 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 21530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 229.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

