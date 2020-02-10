First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $121,000 Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALU opened at $104.02 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.42%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $923,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $2,302,645. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KALU shares. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

