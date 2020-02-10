First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 86.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

SWX stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $92.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,434.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

