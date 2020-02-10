First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,885 Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -113.74 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,760 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.95.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

