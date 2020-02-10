First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE:RVLV opened at $18.11 on Monday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.15.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $788,193.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,304.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.