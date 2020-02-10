First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 276 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $76.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. NorthWestern Corp has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

