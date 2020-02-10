First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 847 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 117,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

