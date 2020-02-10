First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

