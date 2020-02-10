First National Trust Co Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after buying an additional 288,708 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 160.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,797,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 127.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 276,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 154,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.42. 329,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.16 and a 52 week high of $186.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

