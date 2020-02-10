First National Trust Co Has $2.71 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 24.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $221,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Target by 30.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,182. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.