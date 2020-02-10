First National Trust Co Purchases 440 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,187,000 after acquiring an additional 237,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $68.22. 129,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

