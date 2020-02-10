First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,427,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,424,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,336,000 after acquiring an additional 177,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,317 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.84. 853,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

In related news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

