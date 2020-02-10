First National Trust Co Sells 214 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.31. 66,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $205.75 and a 1 year high of $314.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

