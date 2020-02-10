First National Trust Co Sells 2,644 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,543,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 88,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.