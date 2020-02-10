First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,493 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $102.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

