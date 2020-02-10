First Trust Advisors LP Buys 297,701 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 769,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Cardinal Health worth $38,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after acquiring an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 325.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 291,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,298 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 38.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 756,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 209,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

