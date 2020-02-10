First Trust Advisors LP Has $39.51 Million Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,666,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $39,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Switch by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.13 on Monday. Switch Inc has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 850,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,016,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 954,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,693,679. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,933 shares of company stock worth $5,198,456. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

