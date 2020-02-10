First Trust Advisors LP Has $43.54 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,001 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $43,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

