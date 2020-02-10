First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.04 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $46,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.