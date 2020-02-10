First Trust Advisors LP Has $825.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Amazon.com worth $825,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN opened at $2,079.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

