First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $48,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 110,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,820,000 after acquiring an additional 68,066 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the third quarter valued at $2,012,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 222.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.54. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Separately, ValuEngine cut El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Paso Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.