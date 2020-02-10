First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.25% of MicroStrategy worth $47,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,850,000 after buying an additional 35,553 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $152.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

