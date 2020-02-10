First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Huntington Bancshares worth $41,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

