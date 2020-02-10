FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 167.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 19.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.30. 210,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,784. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

