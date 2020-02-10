FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.80.

FirstService stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.72. 329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a 1-year low of $83.02 and a 1-year high of $112.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 58.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 288.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 69,198 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

