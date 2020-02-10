Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVE stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

