Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Up 8%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.15, approximately 452,159 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 468,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $187.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,120,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,897.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,280,570 shares of company stock worth $5,612,631. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

