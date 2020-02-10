Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSCT. UBS Group downgraded Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

NASDAQ FSCT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 30,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.55. Forescout Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,400,805.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

