Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $637,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

