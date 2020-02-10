Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA) Trading Up 0.8%

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Franklin FTSE South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:FLZA)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90, approximately 87 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

