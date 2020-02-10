Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

