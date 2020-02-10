Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 284.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $58.16 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

