Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 176,217 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 215,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,624 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGS opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $971.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

