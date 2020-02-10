Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

