Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Total by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,377,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Total’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

