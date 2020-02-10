Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.22 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

