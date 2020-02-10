Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $205.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

