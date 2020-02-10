Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 23,209 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,209 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $6,519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,012,000 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

